It seems a bit boring to see one natural, wonderful ingredient popping after the next on your screen. Every day you consume information on a special ingredient that will improve your health, and then there is next, and the next after that. And it continues!

But do they actually work? Or, are these natural remedies just rumors? Well, you can never be certain! Let’s take the example of oregano essential oil.

There’s so much buzz around this product. It is considered as a powerful defense against the body ailments. It is one of the most versatile essential oils that have made its way into the cookbooks, kitchen cabinets, or supplements. And, it isn’t hearsay!

Brief About Oregano Essential Oil

Extracted from the leaves of the oregano plant, Origanum vulgare, the oil has been used for medicinal purposes since the times of Greek physicians. It is believed that Hippocrates and Maimonides used to prescribe it to the patients having respiratory or digestive ailments.

Oregano essential oil consists of Carvacrol and Thymol. These compounds are known to have amazing cleaning properties. It also consists of constituents that exhibit anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and anesthetic behavior.

When inhaled, it relieves cough and cold symptoms, soothes the discomforts, such as itchiness or inflammation. However, these are just some of the many beneficial health properties.

Other health benefits include:

Acts as a natural antibiotic

Treats hormonal problems

Improves gut health

Reduces bad cholesterol

Rich source of antioxidants

Exhibits potential analgesic effects, and many more!

Oregano Essential Oil For Skin Conditions

Topical application of oregano oil can improve skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, or other fungal infections. Its anti-inflammatory properties help neutralize itchiness, pain, or discomforts caused by insect bites and stings. Avoid using it on broken skin, as it may increase irritation.

Oregano Oil For Relieving Pain

Joint pains, muscle aches, etc. can be relieved by massaging the area with oregano oil. You can dilute it with carrier oil, such as sweet almond, jojoba, or grapeseed. Massaging on the stomach also aids in indigestion.

Oregano Oil As A Hair Growth Stimulant

Dilute oregano oil with any other hair oil you use, and rub it into your scalp. Diluting it with coconut oil makes an excellent moisturizing conditioner that can be applied on the scalp after washing or conditioning the hair.

Not only it effectively removed dandruff, but it also increases blood flow and stimulates hair growth.

How To Use Oregano Essential Oil

Use Some Caution With This Spicy Meatball

Here is a bit of caution. Until you are familiar with the properties, use the oil carefully as it is both spicy and potent. If you want to use it your immune system, take it internally. It is recommended to take organic oregano oil Australia of the highest quality for internal usage.

After you find a trustworthy brand, you can take 4-5 drops twice or thrice a day. Since it is a higher dose, you don’t need to take it daily. Once you start feeling better, no need to continue the same dosage.

Oregano Capsules

One easy way to consume oregano essential oil is by putting a few drops in an empty gel capsule and ingesting it as a pill. You can also buy oregano oil capsules from the market and use them as a natural remedy.

Simply Add A Few Drops To Water

You can also add oregano oil into water or other beverages. Some are fine with taking oregano oil in a little water, while others may find it hard to get it down with water. So, it depends upon what works for you.

You can dilute it either coconut oil or put a spoonful of maple syrup or honey. Whatever you choose, start slow and increase gradually. If you think you might have sensitivity, take only one drop at a time.

What, If It Tingles

If you happen to get some oregano oil on your lips, avoid using water to remove it because it will drive the oil deep into the skin. Just apply some coconut oil and wipe.

Now that you have broadened your knowledge about oregano essential oil know the difference between using it for fighting a threat and using it when you are healthy. Your body needs frequent doses when you are fighting off a threat.

Otherwise, you shouldn’t use it more than a few times a day. You can seek advice from your natural health professional on how to use it better for your individual condition.