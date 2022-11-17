Anupamaa: Pakhi Takes Everything Lightly, Wedding Gets Cancelled!

After being driven by Pakhi’s greed, Anupamaa decides to call off the wedding. Pakhi pleads with Anupama not to do this, and Anupamaa reminds her why this action is important by reciting a poem describing the importance of mothers. She angrily walks out and announces that the function is over. After this, Anuj requests the guests to leave and is surprised at Anupama’s words, while Vanraj asks what happened.

Pakhi’s jewellery bill of Rs. 60 lakh got exposed

Anupamaa tells how she has run out of reasons, and Pakhi is stubborn, disrespectful, and has bought jewellery worth Rs. 60 lakhs. This leaves the entire family in a shocking situation after knowing this. Thereafter, Anupamaa tells everyone how she told the guests that her mother married someone rich and became rich, and hence, she is following the same path. Baa tells how different Samar and Pakhi are, even though they are children of the same parents. Kavya also says that Toshu willingly corrected himself, and Anupamaa mentions that Adhik also did the same, but Pakhi will never understand and rectify her mistakes.

Anuj will not forgive Pakhi

Anupamaa, saddened by Pakhi’s decisions, reminds her how women are trying to be independent and not dependent on others by doing things on their own, but it hasn’t even been a week and Pakhi doesn’t seem to respect Adhik’s words. Pakhi is reminded of how Anuj agreed to the wedding expenses after Bapuji’s request, and Devika mentions that Pakhi was served everything on the platter and hence she doesn’t know the value of many things. Shocked by Pakhi’s greed, Anuj is not ready to forgive Pakhi for such a big mistake, even though she is Anupamaa’s daughter. Pakhi cries over her mess, and so the Shahs and the Kapadia family hope that she will reform herself.