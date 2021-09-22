Pakistani Actress Ayeza Khan Danced On This Superhit Song Of Late Sridevi, Deets Inside

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has danced to a famous song of late Bollywood actress Sridevi. She danced to the popular song ‘Mere haathon mein nau nau chudiyan hai’ from Sridevi’s superhit film ‘Chandni’, this video of her has been posted on Reels Instagram. So far more than 8 lakh people have seen this video of Ayeza Khan and are commenting fiercely on it.

Ayeza Khan Danced

This video of Ayeza Khan is being liked a lot not only in Pakistan but also in India. In the video, she is wearing a red traditional dress, in which she is looking very beautiful. She is dancing to the song of Sridevi in ​​this dress.

Significantly, the film ‘Chandni‘, directed by Yash Chopra, was released in 1989. Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna also acted in this film along with Sridevi. This film proved to be a super hit. The audience had given a lot of love to this film. It’s been three years since Sridevi passed away, but her fans still don’t forget to dance to her songs.

Recently, Ayeza had revealed that late Bollywood star Sridevi will always be on the top among her ‘favourite’ actresses and that she has been an ‘inspiration’ for her, both as an actress and a mother. Ayeza had said, “Among so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It’s a pity that she left us so soon. An inspiration for me, as an actress and a mother.” Sridevi’s fan following is not only in India but also in Pakistan. An example of which is this video of Ayeza Khan.