Parimatch Review

About Parimatch

Parimatch bookmaker is a reputable brand and today it has more than one million active users around the world. The services of this bookmaker are also used by the inhabitants of India. Parimatch offers local players more than 25 betting sections, higher odds, 24/7 customer support, and interesting exclusive offers.

Parimatch has a very extensive sportsbook with some of the best matches and also provides access to a casino that collects over three thousand different games. The resource operates under license number 8048 issued by the Curacao Gaming Commission and accepts the most convenient transaction methods, including UPI, PayTM, etc. The minimum deposit amount is 200 INR and the welcome bonus offers 150% up to 30,000 INR.

Indian users have the same access to all features as other Parimatch users. However, the bookmaker has made some special offers exclusively for players from India. These include the following:

Users who have downloaded the Parimatch app can use it in a fully Hindi version; INR is also used as one of the available currencies; In addition to using the app in the Hindi version, users from India also get all the help they need in their native language; Indian users exclusively use transaction methods such as Single Payment Interface and PayTM.

How To Place A Bet

To place a bet it is necessary to be a registered user and deposit your gaming account. Below you can read the detailed instructions on how to place a bet in the Parimatch app:

You should move to the vertical menu on the left; Clicking on the desired sport, you will see the available tournaments. If you click on a tournament, all offered variants will pop up; Click on the desired match and you will see all options; Then click on the odds. Then the net will appear in the betting slip; If you should choose a multi bet, in the same fashion you should select several events. In the coupon you will see the total odds.

At the Parimatch website the player can bet on the following types of bets:

Single (classic bet); Express (outcome of several events); System (combination of expresses); Live (betting in real time, when the match is on).

When the bettor clicks on “Make bet”, it means that he has already made a bet and his account will be debited. Talking about the calculation of bets, it takes place after the result is known. The player is also able to view all his bets in the “Account History” section.

Cricket Betting On Parimatch In india

Users from India may think that Parimatch bookmaker was created specifically for cricket betting. Parimatch wants to expand its market in different regions of India, so it pays a lot of attention to the preferences of the locals. This is why betting on cricket at Parimatch is so much fun.

Parimatch offers only the best cricket betting odds in the cricket betting market:

There is a fairly large bonus that can be used for betting; There are several types of cricket available on the Parimatch platform; Parimatch covers all major cricket tournaments that you can bet on.

Parimatch Website

The homepage of the official Parimatch website has the following 5 sections at the top:

Live Betting; Upcoming Matches; Slots; Live casino; Slots.

Parimatch Live Casino. One of the most popular formats is live dealer games. It differs from slot machines in that playing in an online format, you can observe the dealer’s actions, as well as communicate with players in an online chat room. It is important that, thanks to a random number generator, the likelihood of fraud is minimized.

To go to this section, you should click the button at the top of the main page of the official site or in the menu. Then you will be able to choose one of the categories of entertainment that you like. There is roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, wheel of fortune and other interesting formats.

Some of the most popular games include:

Monopoly; Crazy Time; Cash or Crash; Lightning Roulette; Casino Holdem, etc;

Note that you cannot run the Live game in demo mode. Here in any case you need to make bets. You can only watch the game for free.

You can also open a side menu with more sections, such as:

Top Express; Analytics Center; Favorites; My Bonuses; JetX; BetGames; TVBet.

The Top Parlay gathers together the most popular parlays from Betera players. The analytics center uses statistics to calculate the most likely outcomes of events. Under My Bonuses you’ll find today’s hot bonuses, and you can enter a promotional code to earn a personalized bonus. To find the offer you want, you can set up a filter in the upper right corner for your convenience.

Registration On The Site

You can find the registration button in the upper right corner next to the “Login” button. In order to register, follow these steps:

Click on the “Register” button; Enter your phone number; Think up and enter a password; Confirm that you are over 21; Accept the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus.

Verification Process

In order to go through the verification process, you need to go to the “Personal Data” section on your Parimatch account using the app, then find the option to confirm your account. By verifying it, you will be able to eliminate the possibility of duplication from your account. The verified ID is also recognized by the court. During verification, Parimatch has the right to request certain information that can only be held by the owner of that information.

Once verified in the Parimatch app, the chances of any fraud are reduced to zero. You can verify your account in the Parimatch app by providing the following documents:

Passport; International passport; Permanent residence permit; Temporary registration; Refugee certificate; Birth certificate; Military ID.

Official Parimatch App For Android And IOS

There is an innovative Parimatch App for iOS and Android devices. This app is available in English as well as Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Marathi.

IOS

In order to install the app on the IOS platform you need to:

Go to the official Parimatch website in parimatchh.in ; Click on the download link or go to the AppStore and enter “Parimatch”; Press download.

Android

There are some restrictions for Android users to download Parimatch mobile app. Sports betting apps as well as online casinos are not allowed in the Google Play Store. Therefore, in order to access the Parimatch app, the user needs to follow certain rules and download the installation file from the official website. Below are the instructions for downloading Parimatch APK:

Open the homepage of the official website, then the menu by pressing the center button at the bottom of the screen, and select the “iOS/Android application” section; Confirm the file download. Your browser should display a notification that the download has started. Confirm the download and wait for the Parimatch Casino APK to download to your phone; Change your settings. While the download is going on, go to your smartphone settings and allow the installation of apps from unknown sources; Install the client. Run the file you just downloaded and install it.

Once the installation is complete, a Parimatch shortcut will appear on your desktop and in the list of applications. After clicking on it, you will see a login window. To start playing, enter your username and password or register.

Special Offers And Bonuses

A welcome bonus will be available to you upon registration. A welcome bonus is a type of bonus that every bookmaker and casino provides as a thank you to their new users. Parimatch users get a better form of appreciation than others. The welcome bonus at Parimatch is given in three stages:

During the first deposit, Parimatch users receive a 150% bonus, which they can use both in the casino and while betting up to 12,000 INR; On their second deposit, Parimatch users receive a 50% bonus, which they can also use in the casino and betting section for up to 12,000 INR; On the third deposit, Parimatch users will receive a 150% bonus up to 30,000 INR.

You can also use Parimatch promo code PARIBONUS and get an extra bonus of 100% up to 30,000 INR.

According to Parimatch rules, bonus is considered wagered if the bonus and game account amounts are lost: the balance is less than the minimum bet amount, or all wagering conditions are fulfilled.

Bonus, which is credited to a game account, must be used for betting. Bets with odds lower than 1 do not participate, as well as any bets of the “system” type.

Payment And Withdraw Methods

Parimatch Casino offers its users a wide range of choices for making deposits using different payment systems. Below is a list of all the systems that can be used by bettors from India:

Visa; Mastercard; Neteller; Skrill; Ecobank; Muchbetter

You can also send and receive money via direct bank transfer. The minimum amount of transactions in India is 200 INR. Deposits are credited immediately.

The withdrawal process is free of any additional fee from Parimatch, much like depositing it. Anyone can do it. It will take just a few steps to withdraw money from Parimatch:

Open the app or website. Open your Parimatch account using the website of the mobile application; Enter the withdrawal section. Click on the withdrawal option under the Finances column; Choose a method. Select the way you prefer to withdraw the money; Enter the amount. Enter the amount you want to withdraw; Withdraw money. Complete the process and collect your funds.

The minimum deposit amount depends on the chosen payment system. There must be an amount on account not less than the smallest bet on sports in Parimatch, that is 660 INR. When making the first deposit bettors have the opportunity to get double the amount to the account, if deposit 165000 INR and manage to win the welcome bonus within 7 days.

Contacts And Customer Support

Parimatch customer support is available 24/7/ You can get in touch with the bookmaker very quickly in different ways. Here are some examples of how to contact Parimatch managers:

Live Chat; Email: support.in@parimatch.com; Telegram: Telegram@ParimatchINDIA_bot; Whatsapp: +380685518324.

Parimatch bookmaker cares about its reputation and values its users, that is why Parimatch managers are always online and ready to help.

FAQ

Is it legal to use Parimatch in India?

Parimatch is a legal bookmaker in India. Note that the Indian government fully approves online gambling apps like Parimatch. They are now legal and generate good revenues from apps like Parimatch. The state levies a nearly twenty percent tax on winnings from these online gambling apps. This sector is approved by the Indian government and using Parimatch is completely safe and affordable.

How to use Parimatch app in India?

To start betting and playing casino games through the Parimatch mobile app, you should download it, then register and verify it.

What should I do to reactivate my account?

You need to make: