Parmeet Sethi Jokes Ekta Kapoor Owes Him ₹2 Lakh In Archana Puran Singh’s Vlogs, Fun Banter Wins Hearts

Veteran actress and television personality Archana Puran Singh is once again entertaining fans, this time through her popular YouTube channel ‘Aaap Ka Parivaar’. In her latest vlog, Archana gives viewers a candid glimpse into her home life, featuring her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons. From playful arguments to surprising revelations, the family’s day-to-day moments have struck a chord with audiences on social media.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh’s Vlogs Wins Hearts

The vlog begins on a relaxed note with the Sethi family watching a football match together at home. Soon after, everyone gets busy with their individual schedules, capturing the essence of a typical family day. The video balances warmth and humor, offering fans an unfiltered look at Archana’s life beyond television and films. During the vlog, Archana is seen attending a meeting related to a brand she promotes.

Archana Puran Singh

Also Read: “Farhana Do You Know Who Is Amaal Malik?”, Farhana Bhatt’s Viral Laugh At Public Event Sparks Controversy

Speaking honestly about endorsements, she says she prefers to work only with brands that align with her values and products she truly believes in. This leads to a hilarious exchange with Parmeet Sethi, who teasingly asks if she would ever promote alcohol. Archana’s witty reply instantly grabs attention as she jokes about Parmeet’s relationship with alcohol and adds that her image has been spoiled by Kapil Sharma, leaving viewers in splits.

Archana Puran Singh

One of the most entertaining segments of the vlog is the couple’s light-hearted argument over wardrobe space. Parmeet complains about having very little room for his clothes and jokingly points out Archana’s multiple wardrobes overflowing with outfits. His sarcastic comment about at least being allowed to throw away clothes if he can’t get rid of her sparks laughter.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana quickly clarifies that this dramatic side of Parmeet only comes out during vlogging and that he is otherwise extremely loving, reassuring fans about their strong bond. The highlight of the vlog comes when Parmeet Sethi reveals he lost an expensive Giorgio Armani suit during a shoot. According to him, the suit was brand new, worn only once, and cost around ₹2 lakh. He jokingly claims that producer Ekta Kapoor owes him the money. Archana, laughing uncontrollably, adds her own punchline, addressing Ekta directly and asking her to return Parmeet’s suit if she’s watching the vlog. This candid moment has quickly gone viral, with fans loving Parmeet’s honesty and humor.