Pataudi Family Make A Trip To Jaisalmer, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Enjoys Puppet Show With Kids, See Pics

Saba Ali Khan shared on Instagram a video of Kareena Kapoor, children Taimoor Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan enjoying a puppet show in Rajasthan with daughter Inaya Naumi Kemmu. The entire family, including Saif Ali Khan, flew to Jaisalmer for a special celebration of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore’s 78th birthday.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor sits with her children Taimoor Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena chose a striped shirt and dark blue trousers. She accessorized her look with boots, sunglasses and a little hairdo. Jehangir sits on Taimur’s lap. Taimur was wearing a blue and yellow sweater, jeans and white sneakers. Soha Ali Khan wore a black t-shirt and black pants. At that time he was wearing white shoes. Her daughter Inaya was wearing a gray sweater and her hair was down.

In the video, everyone is sitting on wooden chairs and enjoying an open-air puppet show. Taimur and Inaya enjoy local entertainment. Kareena was seen explaining the show to her young son Jae. The two entertain the audience by playing musical instruments such as puppets. Some of them pulled puppet strings while music played in the background. Saba shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote “Local fun”.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansour Ali Khan Pataudi have three children: Saif Ali Khan, Sabah Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Saif and Soha joined their mother’s profession and became actors, while Saba works as a jewelry designer and runs the family’s Waqf estate in Bhopal. Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor and Soha is married to Kunal Kemmu. In 2017, the couple had a daughter, Ina Naumi Kemmu.

On Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared a happy photo of Sharmila Tagore on her birthday. Sharmila received kisses and lots of love from her grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya Naumi Kemmu.