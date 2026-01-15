Priyanka Chopra Compared With Dhurandhar’s Rehman Dakait In The Trailer of The Bluff, Stuns Fans With Outstanding Performance

The first official trailer of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff is finally out and it is nothing short of breathtaking. Packed with raw action, intense violence, and emotional depth, the trailer proves once again that the global star is capable of carrying an entire film on her shoulders. With The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra not only leads the narrative but also dominates every frame, winning hearts across Bollywood and Hollywood alike with her powerful screen presence and brutal action sequences.

Released on Wednesday, the trailer of The Bluff has created a massive buzz on social media. Viewers were quick to point out that the hard-hitting action sequences are reminiscent of gritty revenge dramas like Dhurandhar, leaving audiences stunned by Priyanka’s transformation. Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “This story will end with blood-soaked sand. The Bluff is coming to Prime Video on February 25, 2026.”

The caption alone sets the tone for a dark, violent, and emotionally charged story. In The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra plays Ershel Bloody Mary Boden, a former female pirate with a terrifying reputation. The story is set in the late 19th century Caribbean Islands, specifically the Cayman Islands. Unlike light-hearted pirate adventures, The Bluff is gritty, violent, and unapologetically brutal.

Fans have flooded social media with praise after watching the trailer. Many are calling this one of Priyanka Chopra’s most intense performances to date. One user compared her fierce look to Akshaye Khanna’s iconic Rehman Dacoit from Dhurandhar. Another commented, “Priyanka Chopra’s hard work and patience in Hollywood are finally paying off.” A fan wrote, “Priyanka Chopra has created a sensation.” Another said, “Her confidence proves what she’s capable of in Hollywood.”

Notably, this is reportedly Priyanka Chopra’s first Hollywood production, making the project even more special. Fans will have to wait a little longer to witness this action-packed spectacle. The Bluff will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. With The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is redefining her global image, stronger, fiercer, and more fearless than ever before. The trailer promises a dark, gripping, and emotionally powerful film that could mark a major milestone in her Hollywood journey.