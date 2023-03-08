Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples. They often share pics of themselves on social media. Their recent pics from a photoshoot have taken the internet by storm. Have a look at the pics here.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Pics

Priyanka and Nick recently attended the Valentino Fall 2023 show at the Paris Fashion Week. They looked stunning and the pics have already gone viral. The Barfi actress donned a bubble gum pink dress with plunging neckline while Nick was in a chic grey suit.

PeeCee’s outfit came with full-length billowy sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette that accentuated her figure. It has a floor-length hem, long collars on the front, and an asymmetric design. She completed her look with a pair of boots, a pink handbag and accessorized with a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings and statement rings. She styled her hair with side-partition with wavy locks, wore glossy lip shade, subtle makeup and winged eyeliner.

Priyanka was styled by Law Roach and the couple made a stylish splash. They were seen holding each other in the pics and also greeted the paps.

The couple arrived in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. On their first day, Priyanka and Nick were spotted having an intimate dinner date. Pics went viral on social media where Priyanka was seen in a white turtleneck dress with a long overcoat. Nick was in a black pullover and brown leather pants..They walked hand-in-hand as they got papped.

Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in the web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. She will also be seen in Love Again and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.