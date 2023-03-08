‘My Wife Is Very Loud And…’: Why Ranbir Kapoor Doesn’t Want Daughter Raha To be Like Alia Bhatt? Check Out!

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying the best phase of their lives. The new parents are not missing out on any new experiences with their first child, daughter Raha. Ranbir has been heard talking about his little bundle of joy multiple times while promoting his romantic-comedy film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Now, in a recent interview, he has revealed who Raha looks like and who he wants her to be like personality-wise when she grows up.

Ranbir said that he has no problem if Raha looks like Alia but she should not take her personality traits. He stated, “I told Alia I hope she (Raha) looks like you. She will be a nicer-looking person if she appears like you. I just hope she has my personality and not your personality.”

Sharing the reason behind the same, Ranbir said that it would be a tough task for him to handle two similar girls together. He called Alia a “very loud personality who talks a lot and is very vivacious. “Now I think two girls like this at home would be quite a daunting task for me. So, I hope Raha is quiet like me so that we both can handle Alia,” added Ranbir.

Furthermore, Ranbir tagged himself a ‘burp specialist’. He said that as soon as he takes Raha, she burps in less than 2 seconds. Ranbir called everything about Raha ‘magical’. He said that his daughter’s smile stops him from leaving home.

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt in April last year. The duo became embraced parenthood in November 2022.

Workwise, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Besides this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pipeline.