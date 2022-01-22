Priyanka Chopra & Nick Welcomes Their First Baby Through Surrogacy- Deets Inside!

Actress Priyanka Chopra has now become a global icon. Priyanka Chopra has made her mark right from Bollywood to Hollywood. Priyanka stays in limelight for her acting and life, along with this she is also very active on social media. Priyanka often shares her pictures on her social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra’s Post

And now there is big news for fans of Priyanka Chopra, she has welcomed a baby with her husband Nick through surrogacy. The actress took to her social media to announce the news of her baby through a post. Through the post, she said, “We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we need to focus on our family. Thank you so much”

Priyanka Chopra

Though Priyanka Chopra has announced the birth of her baby, she did not yet reveal the gender of her little munchkin. As she shared the post on her social media, her fans and colleagues from the industry started congratulating the couple. Joe Jonas, Pooja Hegde, Esha Gupta, Karanvir Bohra, comedian Lilly Singh, Lara Dutta, and other celebrities are dropping comments fiercely on her post congratulating the new parents.

Lilly Singh, comedian, who shares a great bond with the ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ actress commented on her post and wrote, ‘AYE!!!!!!!! Can’t wait to cuddle them!!!’

Nick Jonas also shared the happy news with his fans through social media with the same message. Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. Priyanka Chopra, who started her career in Bollywood with ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’, is not only a successful name in the Indian film industry but also has made a name for herself in Hollywood. She is one of the most successful actors and is also a successful author, producer, and entrepreneur. She is one of the highest-paid artists in the Indian film industry.