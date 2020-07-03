Being in the limelight is not all roses. There are many thorns that you have to step on to reach success. And even getting on top doesn’t come so easy. You are prone to so much criticism from everyone and have to be super careful about what you say. Even the smallest of your action or message can be comprehended in thousands of ways. And that’s what happened with the stars listed below.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was severely criticised on social media for posing for Conde Nast Traveller India magazine while wearing a T-shirt with a message that was insensitive to refugees and immigrants.

Milind Soman

This photo of Milind Soman with then girlfriend Madhu Sapre created a lot of controversy 25 year ago. It was an ad shoot for a shoe manufacturer.

Prateik Babbar

Prateik Babbar got snapped in this not so pleasant position and made headlines.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri is controversy’s favourite child. The actress was slammed for her dare-to-bare act for this photo shoot of a magazine.

Mahesh Bhatt

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt grabbed headlines and was slammed by fans after he shot for a magazine cover which showed him sharing a lip-lock with his daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor was slammed when he decided to shed his inhibitions for a bold photo shoot.