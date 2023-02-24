Priyanka Choudhary Looks Graceful In White Frill Gown, BF Ankita Gupta Reacts

Instagram is on fire and we only blame Priyanka Choudhary for this. Do you Want to know what the Star of Bigg Boss 16 are up to? Well, she made a splash with her style statement in her new photo shoot. Bigg boss 16’s Favourite contestant and Udariyaan actress transformed into a pure white princess, showing off her sensuality and mesmerizing everyone.

Priyanka Choudhary Turns into Fairy princess

On Thursday (February 23), Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared a video of her photo shoot on social media.In the video, She posed for the camera in a white outfit exuding elegance and elegance. PCC showed off a chic look with a ruffled dress, drawing everyone’s admiration for being “beautiful”. Priyanka gave us the perfect moment with her million dollar smile. She posted the video on her official Instagram with the caption “Glimpse from my recent shoot with amit khanna photography.”

Fans showers Love on her Photo

Fans flooded the comment section with messages expressing their joy at seeing Priyanka Choudhary in a different avatar. The video got so much attention as she posted it. One user commented, “Beauty with brains,” while another wrote, “She looks great as always.”Guess who commented on the post along with fans. None other than Ankit Gupta. He couldn’t help but blurt out her girlfriend’s amazing avatar. Ankit posted a fire emoji expressing his reaction after seeing Priyanka in a different avatar.

Priyanka Choudhary Next Project

If all goes according to plan, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary will team up again for the project. Yes, you read it right! There is speculation that soon they will shoot a new video released by a major record label. Ankit hinted at a reunion with Priyanka during an Instagram Live session.