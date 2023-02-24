‘Tabhi Log Isko Ghamandi…’; Priyanka Choudhary Gets Trolled As She Refuses To Pose For Paparazzi!

Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary is a popular television actress, best known for her role as Tejo in the series ‘Udariyaan’. The actress has become a household name and has amazed a huge fan base that showers her with love and support. He is currently acting as a strong contender in the reality show “Big Boss” and is gaining attention by coming in second place.

Priyanka choudhary Refuses To pose for camera

Priyanka has been in high demand ever since Bigg Boss 16 ended. But they were shocked last night when the paparazzi spotted the actress as she refused to pose for the camera.In the video, which has gone viral, the actress responds to requests from the paparazzi for photos they couldn’t take for her due to security concerns. She said she would be back again and then will give pictures. Now, After Watching this video Priyanka has been trolled by netizens and calling her arrogance.

Watch the video here;

Netizends and Fans React on this Video Of Priyanka

Priyanka looked stunning in a short black dress with a high slit and fishnet details. Her fans love her looks, but many users find her attitude arrogant. One user commented: “ek picture dene ke liye kaise itra rahi hai itna attitude kyu dikha rahi hai?” Another netizen wrote, “itna attitude late kaha Se Ho.” One user wrote “Tabhi to log isko ghamandi Bolte He” while another added “Bigg boss se nikalne ke baad sab khud ko superstar samajhne lagte hai”.

However, many of her fans supported her saying- “can’t you see she can’t pose due to security reasons. You trollers only need some content.”