Pulkit And Salman’s Sister Got Divorce Because Of Yami Gautam, Read To Know More About It!!

Many love stories start in Mumbai, while some did not reach their destination and some became immortal. However, some such stories were also woven which reached the marriage but they got separated in the end. Today we are going to tell you about one such love story. This love story is about none other than famous actor Pulkit Samrat and journalist Shweta Rohira.

Pulkit And Shweta

The love story of both started when Pulkit was not a film star but used to work on the small screen. Actually, Pulkit was working in a serial of Ekta Kapoor in those days. During this time he met Shweta, who is a journalist and social activist by profession. In a few meetings, both started liking each other. First, there was a friendship between the two and then the matter reached to love. Love had just blossomed and both of them got married.

Pulkit And Shweta

Let us tell you that Salman considers Shweta as his sister and she also ties Rakhi to him every year. Shweta and Pulkit got married in a very private ceremony in Goa, in which Salman himself did Shweta’s kanyadan. Along with Salman, his brother Arbaaz Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri also attended the wedding of both. But this marriage of both the love birds could not last long. A quarrel started between the two and the matter reached to divorce. The two separated after just 13 months of marriage. Pulkit did not speak much on this relationship after the divorce. But Shweta had blamed ‘Vicky Donor’ fame actress Yami Gautam for their divorce.

Pulkit And Shweta

Pulkit and Yami Gautam are said to have come close to each other during the shooting of the film ‘Sanam Re’. Shweta had accused Yami that Yami always had an eye on her husband. But earlier he did not give her any value. Not only this, after parting ways, Shweta also accused Pulkit of using her to befriend Salman.