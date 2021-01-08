Share

The ongoing week in the Bigg Boss 14 house is full of emotions. As the family week has kickstarted a few days ago, everyone is getting emotional on meeting their loved ones after so long. All the contestants are getting some minutes to meet their loved ones inside the house or through a video call. In the previous episodes of the reality show, we saw how Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Eijaz Khan wept in tears as they got the chance to meet their family members. Now, in a promo released by the makers, other contestants can also be seen getting emotional after meeting their loved ones. Now, Rakhi Sawant got the chance to see her mother where she pleaded to her to ask husband to come in front of the world.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Rakhi Sawant who will get a chance to see her mother through a video call. She will be seen in bits and telling her mother that she will fast for her inside the Bigg Boss house as she gets to know that she is hospitalised. Rakhi would be further seen asking mom about her husband Ritesh. She would be seen weeping and telling her to ask him to come in front of the world at least once in the show.

The promo further shows that Rahul Vaidya talking to his mother trough the glass wall. The singer will also be seen singing a song for her. Rahul will also be seen asking his mom about his marriage with Disha Parmar, to which she is seen replying saying that the preparations have already begun.

Vikas Gupta on the other hand will get to meet Rashami Desai for 4 minutes as Bigg Boss has allotted only 100 minutes for the family week. While crying in front of Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta will be seen saying that no one from his family came to meet him.

