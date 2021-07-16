Recently Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have kick-started the shooting of Luv Ranjan’s next in Delhi. Presently, reports are rife that the actors, along with their team, are planning to jet off to Europe to shoot romantic songs in the picturesque backdrop of Spanish locales.



The cast, including Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor who play Ranbir’s parents in the movie, will head to Europe in September. The report also added that apart from shooting for the romantic numbers, the director will do a few scenes with Ranbir and his on-screen parents.



Ranjan reportedly wants to wrap up all the portions on home turf first, and then head to Spain, depending on the situation. Luv has drawn up a contingency plan as well. According to it, the team will shoot the indoor portions at a Mumbai studio in September, and push the Europe schedule to a later date.



The film Music director Pritam, who is composing the music for the film, confirmed that the team is currently stationed in the capital. He said that they intend to shoot two to three romantic songs in the foreign schedule. He also spilled the beans on the song tracks. According to him, they are a combination of dance and romance, along the lines of ‘Badtameez Dil’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’. Pritam added that he is always excited to compose for Ranbir’s films and hopes to recreate their magic.



Brief of Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor is an Indian film actor. He is one of the highest-paid actors of Hindi cinema and has been featured in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Kapoor is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards.



Ranbir Kapoor has been the recipient of six Filmfare Awards: Best Male Debut for Saawariya in 2007, Critics Award for Best Actor for Wake Up Sid in 2009, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009, and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 200, jointly for the three films and Rockstar in 2011, and Best Actor awards for Rockstar, Barfi! in 2012, and Sanju in 2018. This is the first the when Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will share silver screen.



About Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor is an Indian actress and singer who works in Hindi-language films. She features in listings of the most popular and the highest-paid actresses in India and is one of the most followed Indian actresses on Instagram.



She has been starred in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2014 and was featured by Forbes Asia in their 30 Under 30 list of 2016.