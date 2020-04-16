Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Gets Suspended For 'Spreading Religious Hatred', Reported By Sussanne Khan's Sister Farah

Rangoli Chandel created her Twitter account to be up and coming and outspoken for all the things happening in the Bollywood community. She has called out many in the community like Anurag Kashyap, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and many more. However, her uncensored speech has got her in trouble and her Twitter account got suspended.

Designer and Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali had reported her account over one of her tweets in which Rangoli supposedly compared herself to Nazis. Following this, Twitter has suspended Rangoli’s account. Farah took to share about this and wrote, “Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis.”

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. 🙏🙏🙏 . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

Earlier, Farah had retweeted Rangoli’s tweet and written, “An FIR should be registered against her for this tweet. Shocking beyond belief. ” Farah had also asked Police to arrest Rangoli for spreading hatred. She had tweeted, “Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and calling for killings of A community @MumbaiPolice. Do also block this account @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for spreading religious hatred and fascism.”

Arrest this woman immediately for spreading vicious hatred and calling for killings of A community @MumbaiPolice .

Do also block this account @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for spreading religious hatred and fascism. https://t.co/NzBKK8JfZP — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

We wonder what will be Rangoli’s next step to revive her Twitter account. Whether she’ll delete the problematic tweets or not, we’ll see. But one thing we for sure know is that she won’t stay calm.

Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Gets Suspended For 'Spreading Religious Hatred', Reported By Sussanne Khan's Sister Farah Gepostet von Womansera am Donnerstag, 16. April 2020