Ranveer Singh Receives Honor from Sharon Stone at Red Sea Film Festival

Ranveer Singh’s Stylish All-Black Look and Honorary Moment at Red Sea Film Festival

Dressed in an all-black ensemble at the event, Ranveer chose a black shirt, complemented by a shimmery black blazer and matching pants. Taking the stage to present the award, Sharon Stone expressed, “I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before. What a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius. It gives me genuine great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award.”

Upon receiving the award, Ranveer expressed gratitude to his fans, stating, “I want to thank my beautiful fans the most. They have been my driving force, inspiring me to push my limits and strive for greatness. To discover that invaluable moment of truth.”

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Depp coordinate in matching black outfits

While posing with Johnny Depp, who was also present at the festival. Ranveer flaunted his award and expressed gratitude to Depp for inspiring his versatility. The photo captured them twinning in black semi-formal outfits.

Recognized for his significant contributions to cinema. Ranveer isn’t the sole recipient of this honor for the year. Joining him in receiving the accolade are actor Diane Kruger and actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan.

Red Sea Film Festival 2023

Commencing on November 30, this year’s festival opened with the fantasy film “HWJN” directed by Yasir Al-Yasiri and is scheduled to run until December 9. The event boasts participation from numerous global celebrities.

In reference to Ranveer Singh, Mohammed Al-Turki, the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Stated in a Variety report, “This year we are honoring Ranveer Singh, an icon of Hindi cinema; Diane Kruger. Who has delivered us a series of unforgettable characters from Helen of Troy to Tarantino’s Bridget von Hammersmark and affected us with her powerhouse performance of the avenging Angel Katja in Fatih Akin’s In the Fade; as well as the hugely beloved Abdullah Al-Sadhan who has been a mainstay of Saudi entertainment through Tash ma Tash for two decades and will also appear in this year’s competition title Norah. We are thrilled to be recognizing each of their varied and deep contributions to cinema and to have them with us for our third edition.”