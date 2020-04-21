Bigg Boss 13 is over the fame that it brought for all the Contestants is not gonna fade anytime soon. While Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are killing it with their romance, Paras Chhabra is finding his bride on Mujhse Shadi Karoge, Mahira Sharma is busy fighting controversies around forging an award, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz are getting popular for their friendship. Soon after the finale of the show, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz were seen celebrating together with Himanshi Khurana and others.

During an Instagram live with fans, Rashami Desai went on to reveal her plans of meeting bestie Asim Riaz once again. In the live chat with fans, one particular fan went on to ask Rashami when she is going to meet Asim again, to which the actress had the most amazing answer ever. While a million-dollar smile on her face, Desai said, “Asim is in his very beautiful space right now, and I would not like to disturb him.”

The actress mentioned that as Asim is currently in his very beautiful space right now, she would not like to disturb him. Moving on, Rashami Desai added, “Generally, I’m not very comfortable talking about my friends’ life, as everyone is busy in their own world and I don’t like to disturb anyone. But, yes, I would love to meet him whenever he is back.”

Earlier in an interview, she called him genuine and said that they grew closer because of what they faced inside the house. She said, “We understood each other well and he did things for me without making a noise about it. He is genuine. We became closer because of the situations we faced inside the house. We don’t expect anything from each other. I am just thankful to him for standing by my side.”

Rashami further added that Asim has done a lot for her inside BB house, but has never complained about any of it. “Usne mere liye ghar ke andar bohot kuchh kiya hai, jhela hai aur bechaare ne maar bhi khaayi hai, par usne kabhi mujhe jataaya nahi. I am thankful to him for standing by my side.”