Rashmika Mandanna Hits Back at ‘Overacting’ Trolls: ‘This Is Just Me’; Vijay Deverakonda Reacts

Rashmika Mandanna addressed criticism of her kind, positive personality, saying she wouldn’t change herself because of trolls. Vijay Deverakonda supported her, noting that social media can often create opinions and narratives about public figures. Rashmika Mandanna has often faced online criticism for being openly warm, cheerful, and kind, with some trolls accusing her of “overacting”. Ahead of her upcoming film, Ranabaali, the actor addressed the negativity and said she has no plans to change her personality to satisfy critics.

Rashmika explained that kindness comes naturally to her and that she would rather remain authentic than pretend to be someone else. Vijay Deverakonda, who joined the conversation, also discussed the wider culture of online trolling. He noted that social media can amplify manufactured opinions and create narratives about actors, even when people know nothing about their lives, personalities, or experiences off social media.

Rashmika Mandanna on being trolled

Rashmika Mandanna has addressed criticism over her public behaviour, particularly her cheerful and affectionate personality. Speaking to Keerthika Govindhasamy on her YouTube channel, the actor said she does not understand why being positive and kind is criticised. She added that kindness should not be treated as something negative or undesirable.

“Personally, I feel that kindness is not weakness,” Rashmika said, explaining that she wants to remain kind despite the negativity surrounding social media. She added that even if people perceive her behaviour as “overacting”, she is comfortable with it. The Ranabaali actor further stressed that her personality is genuine and not something she puts on for the camera. According to her, being kind comes naturally, and she does not feel the need to alter herself simply because some people do not relate to her personality.

“Not everyone is everyone’s cup of tea,” Rashmika said she chooses to remain true to herself because it makes her family, friends and well-wishers happy. She also emphasised that she does not believe in pretending to be someone else simply to please others. For her, staying genuine matters more than changing herself to meet other people’s expectations.

Vijay Deverakonda comes to Rashmika’s defence

Vijay Deverakonda, who joined the conversation, also addressed the trolling faced by Rashmika while discussing online negativity. He said opinions about celebrities are often formed without knowing them personally. Vijay questioned how people can develop strong opinions about an actor’s personality without ever meeting them or spending enough time with them to understand their nature.

Vijay also spoke about how social media can create and spread such narratives. He explained that a small number of accounts can amplify a particular perception about a public figure, eventually making it seem like a widely shared opinion. His comments came after Rashmika explained why she prefers staying true to herself instead of allowing online criticism to influence her behaviour or choices. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will share the screen in the upcoming Ranabaali. The pan-India period action drama is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 16, 2026.