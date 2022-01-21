Remo D’Souza’s Brother-In-Law Found Dead At His Residence, Wife Lizelle In Shock!

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law and wife Lizelle D’Souza’s brother Jason Watkins was reportedly found dead hanging at his Mumbai home. Jason has allegedly taken the step when he was alone in the house and his father had gone to buy medicines. As soon as the police came, they transferred the body for postmortem to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. The 42-year-old was facing some health issues which may have driven him to take the extreme step. There was no note found from the spot. The Oshiwara police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Lizelle’s father, who’s suffering from a kidney ailment, had lost his wife four years back, he lost his son. “Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life. He has been conducting dialysis for some time. I do not know what he did to himself as I’m just on my way to my dad’s house. Jason and my father stayed together,” Lizelle told ETimes.

When asked if Jason was disturbed? Lizelle said, “I suppose he could not come to terms with our mama’s death, which happened in 2018. He was veritably close to her.”

Remo and Lizelle were in Goa to attend a marriage ceremony when the incident took place.

Lizelle took to Instagram to express her shock. She wrote, “Why??????? How could u do this to me? Will no way forgive u.” She also posted a picture of Jason with their mother and wrote, “Am sorry mum I failed u.”

Remo too posted a picture with his brother-in-law and said, “You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace.”