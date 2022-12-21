‘Rich Experience’: Isha Koppikar Enjoys Her Time Exploring Africa; Shares Snaps Of Her Trip!

Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang loves to travel. Recently she posted several pictures and videos from Africa. She is enjoying her time exploring Africa with her friends.

She shared an amazing video. She shared a video of her enjoying the view from a hot air balloon in Kenya’s Maasai Mara Game Reserve. She can be seen watching leopards stalk impalas or lionesses lazing and enjoying their sunsets.

From African elephants and leopards to mesmerizing landscapes, Isha Koppikar’s Instagram handle is full of memories from her recent travels. She talked about her experience. She said, “Africa is the most beautiful continent on the planet. From the hidden gems across the land, vast mountains and oceans, wildlife, and the friendliest people, Africa has been a really rich experience.”

She further added that there is nothing better than being this close and involved with nature. She had a ton of fun taking in the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife from close quarters. She wore a brown jacket. She also wore a white t-shirt. Her hair was untied. She did not put on heavy makeup. It was the perfect attire for a perfect trip.

Fans commented, “Awesome,” “This is amazing,” “Lioness be like ye kon hai mujhe se bhi jyada haseen,” “Fantabulous,” “Wow,” “Superb,” “Glad you enjoyed your flight!” “Ohh yes it must be an amazing experience great job,” “Magical wonderland beautifully captured,” “Hot balloon very interesting. but balloon fut gaye toh…I am super scared. plz take care of yourself. I hope you have a great weekend” etc.