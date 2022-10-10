Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Distributed Gifts After Their Marriage, Video Surfaced On Social Media!!

Bollywood stars Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have got married. After years of dating and living in a live-in relationship, now these two have become each other forever. All the pictures and videos of this star couple’s grand wedding surfaced on the social media, which became very viral. Now after marriage and reception, this couple has distributed gifts to the media with their own hands.

After the reception, the couple reached outside the venue in a very spectacular way to pose for the paparazzi and then during this they distributed gifts with their hands. This style of Richa and Ali is making their fans very happy. Many users on social media are congratulating this couple.

The couple, who celebrated their wedding in the first week of October, shared some unseen pictures from their wedding functions with their fans on social media. From the cocktail party and sangeet to the wedding and reception, Ali and Richa looks very royal and beautiful in every look and the smiles on their faces are adding charm to the pictures. Recently the pictures shared by Ali are winning the hearts of people on the internet.

Let us tell you that Ali Fazal recently thanked his fans and friends for their well wishes in a new post on his Instagram handle. He wrote, ‘We both consider ourselves very lucky that you all have joined our happiness. Many thanks to all our friends and those who were not there. We love you all so much and you should know this. For us the whole week was like a roll coaster ride where we had to celebrate with all the family members. It is a way of God to bless usand keep happiness on our faces and give us patience. Not only this, to see all the love that you all have given us. More pictures to come soon’.