Rakhi Sawant Beaten Up By Boyfriend Adil In The Middle Of The Road, Shocking Video Went Viral!!

The love story of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani is on everyone’s tongue these days. These two stars are sometimes seen embracing each other in front of the camera and sometimes they are seen romancing in front of the camera. But now such a shocking video of Rakhi Sawant and Adil is going viral, which you will also be surprised to see. In this video, Rakhi Sawant is seen asking for a kiss from Adil. Adil gets so upset by this act of Rakhi that he beats her up in the middle of the road. This video of Adil and Rakhi is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

In this viral video on social media, you will see that Rakhi Sawant is seen in a mood of fun. Rakhi and her boyfriend Adil Durrani are standing on the road. Rakhi suddenly gets into the mood for fun. After this she starts demanding kiss from Adil on the road. Adil gets shocked after hearing this about Rakhi. After this, he does something that the video became fiercely viral.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgUV6tOFPw3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

Rakhi Sawant starts demanding kissing again and again. After this Adil also gets into the mood of fun and starts hitting Rakhi’s back. Rakhi starts screaming as soon as Adil kills her and says – “Why did you hit me baby”.

This video of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, fans are loving this fun of Rakhi Sawant and Adil. Let us tell you, Rakhi and Adil always live like a shadow of each other. Every day, both of them also pose fiercely in front of the camera.