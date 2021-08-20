Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot begins Alia Bhatt’s ethnic look & Ranveer Singh’s unique outfit: Watch it out.

As Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s first schedule of shooting began. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and director Karan Johar shared snippets from the film’s sets.

Recently Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Friday gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as the shooting began.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt has shared a video clip that also gives a peek of her and her co-star Ranveer Singh’s looks in the film.

Alia Bhatt is dressed in chiffon sarees with backless blouses. She has different hairdos and also wears big bindis. Ranveer Singh opts for animal prints, bright colors, and quirky outfits. He also sports a chain around his neck and ear studs.

The clip also stars director Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and numerous members of the cast and crew, as they begin their first schedule. It ends with Alia Bhatt embracing Ranveer.

Sharing the clip, Alia Bhatt wrote, “Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.” Ranveer also shared the video and captioned it, “Shuru ho Gayi hai yeh another Kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad our Pyaar, aur chalice is Safar mein hamaare saath (The unique love story of Rocky and Rani has begun. So bless us and start this journey with us)! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSyAM64qVT7/?utm_medium=copy_link

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. It will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Announcing the film on July 6, Karan wrote on Twitter: “Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favorite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.” He will direct the film, which is scheduled to release in 2022.