Rohit Roy Reveals Why His Daughter Kiara Declined Zoya Akhtar’s Offer For ‘The Archies’

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s ambitious project ‘The Archies’ will see many star kids stepping into Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are going to make their Bollywood debut with this film.

Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, Aditi Dot and Vedang Raina will also be seen in ‘The Archies’. However, it has been learnt that a celebrity kid missed being a part of this film. And it is none other than actor Rohit Roy’s daughter Kiara Bose Roy.

Rohit reveals why his daughter said no to Zoya’s film

In a recent interview, the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ contestant has revealed that his daughter Kiara was also offered Zoya’s ‘The Archies’. However, Kiara still wants to focus on studies, so she rejected the film. Rohit cleared that he has no problem with his kid coming into the acting field.

The actor stated, “About a year and a half ago, I was at a fashion event of Shabana Azmi with my daughter Kiara. Media and many stars were present there. Later, I got a call from Excel Entertainment for ‘The Archies’. They wanted to cast Kiara in it. I told them that she is currently studying at Brown University, but I will check. I told Kiara about it. She refused. However, I have told her that once her studies are over and she wants to think about acting, we will wholly support her.”

When asked if Rohit, who is also a writer and director, is planning to launch his daughter himself, the actor replied that he will not do that. Elaborating further, the actor quoted, “It is the biggest mistake of filmmakers that they direct their children. This is a bad thing. I can produce for my daughter but not direct. The issue is also that she wants to do a Karan Johar directorial more than mine. But I will still never direct Kiara’s first film. It would be best if she enters with someone else’s film. I think filmmakers should never launch their children.”

Workwise, Rohit Roy is currently winning hearts with his daredevil performances in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.