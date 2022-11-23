Royal Fashion Alert: Kate Middleton Is A Vision In White At First Banquet As Princess Of Wales!

Princess Kate donned a Jenny Packham white gown with her go-to headgear for such occasions: Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.

At the State Banquet 2022, all eyes were on the stunning Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

British history is being written. King Charles III hosted his first state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which was attended by the newly appointed British royalty. It was difficult, however, to focus our attention on anyone other than Kate Middleton. Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, now known as the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance in a black-tie gown at a Buckingham Palace event.

Kate Middleton chose Jenny Packham, one of her favourite designers, for the big occasion. The pure white column gown complemented her statuesque figure and added a touch of shine on top.

The gown had a round neckline and strong shoulders, as well as flowing cape sleeves that to the floor.

The dazzling studded decoration over the shoulders added shine to the ensemble. Kate carried a white purse and accessorised with a three-strand bracelet from Queen Elizabeth’s collection, rings, and pearls drop earrings from Princess Diana’s collection.

Kate wore the tiara for the first time since 2019 and a very beautiful diadem for the occasion. She donned Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara, a favourite of her late mother-in-law.

It had 38 teardrop-shaped pearls under diamond-studded arches and looked stunning with her elegant updo haircut. The blue sash worn across her attire represented Kate’s position in the Royal Victorian Order, while the yellow ribbon fastened to her designer gown represented her membership in the Royal Family Order. Dressing appropriate for a king or queen.

Kate and Prince William, both have played significant roles in the state visit thus far. Earlier in the day, the pair visited President Ramaphosa on behalf of King Charles at the Corinthia Hotel, then accompanied him to Horse Guards Parade, where the president was given a formal welcome.

Kate and Prince William then rode in a carriage parade to Buckingham Palace with King Charles and Queen Camilla.