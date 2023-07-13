Rumored Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Spotted Cuddling In Spain; Checkout Viral Pics!

Rumor of affair between Bollywood actors is not something new. We often get to hear about the stars dating each other and then keeping their relationship secretive. One such couple who has been playing hide and seek about their love life for the past several months now is Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday.

Despite being spotted together multiple times, the pair has never admitted to their relationship. But seems like the cat is finally out of bag. The duo has recently been seen spending romantic time together in Spain. The pictures of the alleged lovebirds are becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Photos of Aditya-Ananya went viral on social media

Bollywood paparazzi Manav Mangalani has shared images of Aditya and Ananya enjoying a romantic gateway in Lisbon on his Instagram page. In the snaps, the speculated couple is seen lost in each other’s arms. They are twinning in blue outfits. Alongside the frames, he wrote, ‘Brand new couple alert. Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are spending quality time together in Lisbon.’

Some time ago, Aditya and Ananya dropped pictures of some beautiful locations of Spain on their Instagram stories. However, neither of them are visible in these photos. The duo has shared stories from the concert they attended in Madrid. However, these images have confirmed almost confirmed their relationship.

The news of affair between Aditya and Ananya came to the fore when they were spotted together at a Diwali party. After this, the pictures of both of them surfaced on various occasions. This has testified for the immense love between the two.

Workwise, Aditya Roy Kapur appeared last in ‘Night Manager 2’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. On the other hand, Ananya Panday was last seen in ‘Liger’. She will come up next with ‘Dream Girl 2’.