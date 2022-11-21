Rupali Ganguly Feels She Has Failed As A Mother; Reveals Husband Took Early Retirement To Look After Their Child!

Actress Rupali Ganguly is a huge name in the TV industry. She has played some of the most memorable characters on the small screen- be it Monisha in Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai or the titular role in the current hit show, Anupamaa. Ganguly might have won over the audiences, but she feels that when it comes to family life, she has not been able to give her cent per cent.

In a recent chat, Rupali opened up on how she strikes a balance between her personal and professional life. She also revealed how her husband, Ashwin K Verma took early retirement to fulfil the parental duties and be around their son Rudransh while she went out to work.

While interacting with a leading daily, Rupali said that she is blessed to have a supportive husband who took early retirement and moved from America. She told that they as a couple know their child needs at least one parent to be around and called Ashwin the mother and father to their son.

“He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I, as a mother, probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one,” stated Rupali.

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly started off her acting stint at age seven with her father’s film Saaheb. She earned fame on TV and has shows like Sanjivini, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai, etc. to her credit.