Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Offering Cake And Snacks To The Paparazzi Is Winning Hearts

The little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan turned 3 today. The one thing that is common between you and us is that all of us get happy if we see the cutest munchkin of Bollywood. His daily activities cheer up. Tim is popular among everyone. Multiple celebrities from the tinsel town have, time and again, expressed their desire and baby-crush over him.

Well, what won everyone’s heart was the mehman nawazi by the Padauti clan. As we all know that Taimur has his dope among paparazzi. The little kid waves his hands to them and they tend to feel that they are his friends. So on the occasion of his pre-birthday bash, Saif and Kareena expressed their acknowledgement towards the shutterbugs for their love with a cake and food boxes. Take a look at the video:

Well, looked like the celebration has already begun. On 19 December 2019, we could spot the Kapoor clan including Badita Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and her kids: Kiaan Kapoor and Samiera Kapoor. Also, Inaya Kemmu and Soha Khan Kemmu were also spotted at the venue. While Kareena and Soha wore a black and white polka dress, Inaaya was looking super cute in her little white dress. Karishma and her children opted for a casual look with jeans and a loose top. Have a look:

Taimur’s sister Sara Ali Khan, aunt Soha and Karishma also took their Instagram to wish him.