Saif Ali Khan Reveals Taimur Ali Khan Learnt To Say ‘No Pictures Please’ When Paps Stood Outside Their House

Share

Tweet

Pin 151 shares

The two-year-old Taimur Ali Khan draws more paparazzi than any other A-lister in Bollywood. Photographers follow actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan kids everywhere. But there is only so much leeway Saif and Kareena can give to photographers. As you can tell, from Taimur Ali Khan’s airport photos to playschool pictures, Tim Tim pictures go viral in no time.

In an recent interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked about the whole paparazzi culture, the actor admitted that he is very happy with this move so much that he revealed that Taimur is maybe friendly with the paps and waves at them whenever he sees them but honestly, Saif said, “Taimur is least interested in getting photographed.” Plus, Saif revealed that Taimur Ali Khan had started saying, ‘No pictures please’.



A recent picture of actor Saif Ali Khan scolding media persons stationed outside his house has been shared online. The picture has been posted by multiple paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram.

It shows Saif and his son Taimur Ali Khan, approaching the media from their house. Saif can be seen giving Taimur a piggyback ride. As soon as they exit their building, Taimur, upon spotting the gathered photographers, waves at them. But Saif walks directly towards them with purpose, and says, “Excuse me, not outside the house, please, as we promised.” Then, approaching one photographer directly, he continues, “Enough, you’re not supposed to do that.”

Reactions to Saif’s stern words were mixed. While some supported his right to stop photographers from hounding him and his child, others thought he was being too harsh. “He is asking the photographer to stay away from his house. I agree with him though I love Taimur and wait for his pictures every day,” one person wrote, while another person countered, “This is not the right way to ask paps I think so. it’s their job to click. It’s my opinion. I might be wrong. But paps are part of their life as they are celebrating and Tim is internet fave.”

Lately, there were not a lot of pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son- Taimur Ali Khan that is because the actor’s neighbor had filed a complaint about the same after which cops had come to his house. Thereafter, according to a report, Saif Ali Khan spoke with the paparazzi and the paps agreed that they no longer will stand outside his house. In an interview, when Saif Ali Khan was asked about the whole paparazzi culture, the actor admitted that he is very happy with this move so much so that Saif revealed that Taimur is maybe friendly with the paps and waves at them whenever he sees them but honestly, Saif said, “Taimur is least interested in getting photographed.” Plus, Saif revealed that Taimur Ali Khan had started saying, ‘No pictures please’.

Meanwhile, on the work front Saif will be next seen in Laal Kaptaan, Jawaani Jaaneman, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bebo, on the other hand, recently wrapped up the shooting of Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium where she will be seen playing the role of a cop.