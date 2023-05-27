Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins Shooting For Her English Rom-Com, “Chennai Story”!! Read To Know More..

Actress Samantha was last seen in the film ‘Shakuntalam’. And now in the upcoming few days, she will soon be seen in ‘Citadel’ web series, which is being directed by Raj and DK. The series is being produced by Russo Brothers. Meanwhile, information has come to the fore that Samantha Prabhu is now going to start shooting for her next film.

The name of this upcoming movie is ‘Chennai Story’, which is an English movie. The directors of the movie have also planned to release this film in Tamil as well. The film is directed by Philip John and stars Samantha and Vivek Kalra in lead roles. The movie is all set to hit the theatres soon. According to a few media reports, ‘Chennai Story’ revolves around a young man who travels to Chennai after his mother passes away. And this young man takes the help of a female detective to find his father.

It is being told that this upcoming film of Samantha is based on N Murari’s novel ‘Arrangement of Love’. Talking about Samantha, she is one of the leading actresses of India. And she will soon be seen in the film ‘Kushi’ starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Her fans are eagerly waiting for this film. Before “Shakuntalam”, Samantha was seen in “Yashoda” movie. The actress has a lot of action scenes in this film. However, the film could not perform as expected at the box office.