Salman Khan has had many relationships but never has he been married. He even claims to be a virgin which has created a lot of controversies. He has been in many relationships like with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and many more. But not many are aware that Salman Khan was all set to marry Sangeeta Bijlani but the marriage was broken by the actress at the very last moment.

In 2013, Salman Khan apperead on the Koffee With Karan for the very first time. During the chat show Karan Johar asked Salman if he is yet to meet the right person for the marriage. To which Salman replied, “No, I am sure I have met quite a few right people and I just think that they will get righter and righter. Writer ka beta hoon toh thoda sa righter hona chahiye (I’m a writer’s son so I need somebody righter). I hope I am not wrong about that.”

During the same chat show, Salman went on to reveal that there was a time when he almost got married. “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed,” he said.

Karan Johar then asked tha actor, “Did she catch you?” Feigning ignorance, Salman replied, “Did she what?” On being asked the same question again, he asked, “Catch me where?” When Karan said ‘obviously somewhere’, Salman said, “No, no, no,” before looking away from the camera and admitting, “Yeah, kind of.”

Salman also revealed that he often gets ‘caught’ and said, “I get caught. I’m stupid.” However, he immediately changed tack and said, “What? What are you talking about?” Salman then went on to confess “I don’t get caught often. I lie nowadays. I just deny the whole thing. I just lie.”

Salman further added, “I also tell people that, ‘If you don’t want to get into a relationship with me, don’t. I am not ready for any kind of relationship, serious commitments and all that stuff right now.’ I am not the most correct person to be with, the way I am right now in this phase of my life.”

