Due to coronavirus outbreak, everybody has been asked to stay indoors including the B-town celebs. Salman Khan along with his family has moved to their farmhouse in Panvel. The Dabbang 3 actor has been making the most of this quarantine period spending time with his family and practising his sketching as well. As Salman Khan is staying in the outskirts of the city with his family he took to his social media to share a video where he was seen enjoying breakfast with his love. While Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also shared a video enjoying horse riding.

Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share a video having breakfast with his love. In the video, the actor is seen dressed in a casual shirt and a pair of denim. The video features Salman feeding some grass to his horse and to everyone’s surprise Salman Khan munches on some grass himself. The video was captioned as, “Breakfast with my love”

While Salman Khan enjoys a leafy breakfast, ladylove Iulia Vantur shared a video of herself enjoying horse riding. She captioned the video as, “It has been a while… #iuliavantur #horseriding #beauty #life #sunday #staysafe #isolation.”

And this videos shared by Salman and Iulia has raised many eyebrows. In the videos, we could see Iulia Vantur riding on Salman Khan’s horse and this might have made fans think that they are self isolating together at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse. What do you guys think?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been keeping fans on loop by sharing quarantine updates. Recently the actor took to his Instagram to share some videos which is quite unmissable. Take a look:

Meanwhile, as coronavirus is spreading like wildfire we would request you to stay at home and stay tuned for more freshly brewed content.