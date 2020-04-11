Just a few days ago, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s debut music video Bhula Dunga was released. The song was trending on Youtube for the longest time and their fans loved their onscreen chemistry. While it recieved massive response from the audience, looks like BB13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee had another point of view. In a live chitchat session with her fans on Instagram she mentioned how she loved Sidharth in the video but she thought that they didn’t have any chemistry at the same time. Ever since she has been targeted by trolls on social media.

And now a former Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant has revealed the reason why Devoleena didn’t like the video. Filmy Masala Now has quoted Rakhi Sawant saying, “Devoleena loves Sidharth Shukla and she is not comfortable to see Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together”.

We all know that Devoleena was initially hostile towards the Bigg Boss 13 winner but later on shared a good rapport with him. She had also rooted for Sidharth’s win at that time and also tried to mend things between the latter and Rashmi Desai too. Apart from that, Devoleena’s chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was much noticed in Bigg Boss. In a recent interview with TOI, when she was asked if she would feature in a music video with him, Devoleena laughed saying, “I will talk about this when I go on a live chat with Sidharth. We will get trolled together. But I don’t mind pairing up with him.”

Do you guys think that Devoleena’s soft corner towards Sidharth the main reason behind her not liking Sidharth and Shenaaz’s single “Bhula Dunga”? Let us know in the comments section below.