Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput To Shift To This 60 Crores Luxurious Sea-Facing Duplex

Buying homes worth crores seem to normal for Bollywood stars. While many have made headlines for buying uber-luxury homes, it is turned for the Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor to look for his new home in Mumbai. The actor had been living in a beach facing apartment in Juhu but was looking for his dream house, with his family expanding. Now that Shahid and Mira’s second child, Zain is about to turn one, the couple is all set to shift to their new home and apparently it costs a hefty 60 Crores.

View this post on Instagram Getting approvals from big daddy. #papaknowsbest ##specialmoments A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Mar 5, 2019 at 9:20am PST

A source close to the development informed Mumbai Mirror that the actor had been looking for something more suitable for a family of four and this over 8000 square feet apartment that they closed the deal on, is expected to be ready for possession by the year-end. This development fueled the speculation that the Kapoors might move in. The source revealed “Shahid was looking for an unrestricted view of the city, and the 500 square-feet balcony in the new house faces the Bandra-Worli sea link, offering a great view of the city’s skyline. The apartment complex also features indoor facilities like spa, swimming pool, gym, and ballrooms.” Shahid and Mira had been giving a few clues that they were working on their new house and had earlier shared pictures with Gauri Khan, who according to rumours, has been appointed as the interior designer.