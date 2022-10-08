Shahrukh Khan Hints In Becoming A Chef After Acting; Read Here!

Actor Shahrukh Khan is in discussion about his upcoming films these days. Among them Jawan is being discussed the most. Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan is going to return to the big screen after a break of almost four years. Of course, this year he has appeared in a cameo role, but fans are eagerly waiting to see him as a lead actor. Shahrukh is also leaving no stone unturned in the preparation of the jawan. Along with this, he has also done further planning. Shah Rukh Khan is about to learn a special chicken recipe after completing the shoot of Jawan. Recently, King Khan himself has disclosed this.

Let us tell you that apart from Shahrukh Khan in the film Jawan, South actress Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in important roles. Recently, Shahrukh has completed the schedule of the film in Chennai and also informed the fans about it. Shahrukh Khan thanked all the people associated with the film by sharing a tweet. He also revealed that he wants to learn the recipe of Chicken 65. Let us tell you that Chicken 65 is a special chicken dish of Chennai.

Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2022

Shahrukh has completed a month’s shooting schedule. He has shared a post from his official Twitter account. With this he wrote, “30 Days Dhamaka RCE Team! Blessed Thalaivar on our sets, watched the film with Nayanthara. Partyed with Anirudh Ravichander and had an intense discussion with Vijay Sethupathi. Actor Vijay fed me delicious food. Thanks to Atlee and and Priya for this wonderful hospitality. Now I need to learn the Chicken 65 recipe.”

Users are giving interesting feedback on this post of Shahrukh Khan. Along with this, they are also showing their enthusiasm to see Shahrukh on screen. One user wrote, “No one can stop you now. Delhi boy, South’s tadka who is learning.” Another user wrote, “Love you young.” One user wrote, “We are eagerly waiting for Pathan, Jawan and Dunki.” One user wrote, “Good to hear that you had a great time in Chennai. We look forward to your continued partnership with the South actors, directors, so that Indian cinema grows.”

Talking about the young film, it will be released next year on June 2, 2023. Apart from this, he is working in Pathan and Dunki. Apart from this, she is also doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3. He was last seen on the big screen doing a cameo in the recently released film Brahmāstra.