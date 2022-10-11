Shaleen Nominated For 2 Weeks For Pushing Archana, Cannot Contest For Captainship For Entire Season!!

The new season of TV’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss is exciting its viewers every day. Last week, where there was a tussle and estrangement between the family members in the show, with the beginning of the new week, there were fierce debates and fights in the house. The viewers got to see a double dose of entertainment in yesterday’s episode. Where on one hand the house got a new captain, on the other hand, Big Boss gave Shaleen severe punishment because of his gracious behavior.

Shaleen

Due to violation of rules in the house, Bigg Boss sacked Nimrit from the post of captain and organized a task for the new captain. During the task, all the householders had to increase the load placed on the heads of Shiv and Gautam. However, during this time, Bigg Boss made it clear to everyone that no property of the house will be used for this task. The housemates will complete this task using their personal stuff only. During this, when Shaleen brought the suitcase given by Bigg Boss to be used in the task, Archana tried to stop him.

Archana

During this, there was a fierce debate between Archana and Shaleen regarding it. Not only this, Archana was also pushed in the courtroom, after which it was made a big issue in the house. On one hand, Archana accused Shaleen of hitting her and other members of the house were also very angry with this behavior of Shaleen. Not only this, Sajid Khan and MC Stan were also seen getting angry at Shaleen for his behavior with Archana.

Gautam

Later, seeing the whole matter escalating, Bigg Boss intervened in the matter and gave the responsibility to the new captain of the house, Gautam, to talk to all the housemates and find out whether Shaleen is really guilty or not. Gautam talked to all the family members in this regard, after which 5 members agreed that Shaleen had pushed Archana. Gautam even said in front of Bigg Boss that Shaleen is guilty in this case and he has violated the most important rule of the house, due to which he is not fit to live in the house.

Later, giving verdict on the whole matter, Bigg Boss said that they have examined the footage, after which they have come to the conclusion that Shaleen did not do anything with the intention of causing harm. But if the home captain feels that he is to blame for what he did, Shaleen will no longer be a contender to be the home captain for the entire season. Not only this, Bigg Boss also punished Shaleen that he is directly nominated for the next 2 weeks. After the decision of Bigg Boss, Shaleen also took off the mic in anger and said that he is not feeling safe in this house, after which there was a lot of commotion in the house.