Shefali Jariwala Talks About Her Affair With Sidharth Shukla "We Have Similar Interests Like Travel & Space But…"

Shefali Jariwala made a lot of headlines after quite some time when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. The main reason was her past relationship with Sidharth Shukla and then her fight with Asim Riaz. Apparently, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala had dated for some time in the past but the relationship didn’t last long. They parted ways and soon Shefali married Parag. Now, when she entered the house, her old love affair got into limelight.

In an interview with BollywoodLife, Shefali opened up on dating Sidharth Shukla in the past and their current equation. She was quoted as saying, “See, initially we bonded and then we had a bad fight. After he came back from the secret room, our equation got better.”

She added, “Both of us are very logical people. Also, we have similar interests; we would talk about travel, space, bullet trains and what not. Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial whenever we bumped into each other.”

Meanwhile, a picture of Shefali and Parag made their fans realize that she is pregnant but it was just a case of overeating. However, she revealed that they are going to adopt a baby girl soon.

