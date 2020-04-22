Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most cherished shows and this season was the best one. Fans had gone insane over this season and the TRPs were record-breaking. Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla had been the most celebrated and discussed hopefuls. The two were bad companions prior. They had numerous battles and didn’t care for one another by any means. Be that as it may, later in the game, they began turning out to be companions and before the finish of the show, they were very close. Paras had likewise cried when Sidharth Shukla spared him over his closest companion Shehnaaz Gill. Presently, the news is that Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla are clearly not on talking standing. According to the reports in Spotboye, Sidharth Shukla has chosen to cut off all associations with Paras Chhabra.

Everything began when Paras Chhabra had told the housemates that Sidharth Shukla had been to the recovery once. The source near Spotboye stated, “Sidharth never made it obvious on the show, but he started distancing himself from Paras after the rehab statement. They used to do tasks and all together but Sid always held it to his heart that Paras spoke about his situation on national television.”

In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Mahira said she always idolized Gauahar Khan and wanted to be strong as she is. She said that haters will always be there, it is upto you to stay unaffected. The lady spoke about how it was tough to shoot sad scenes with Paras Chhabra as they always laugh together. When asked whom will she kill, hook-up and marry among Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra. To which the latter replied that she would kill Asim, marry Paras and hook-up with Siddharth Shukla.

Speaking to SpoptboyE about Paras and Akanksha’s relation, Mahira doesnt seem happy with the way Akanksha went about in the press. She took Paras’s side and stated that, “Agar aap sachcha pyaar karte ho, aap apne partner ko neeche nahi giraoge. You’ll wait for that person to come out first.” However, upon their exit, both Mahira and Paras stuck to their claims of just being good friends and it seems like Paras Chhabra didn’t win the show but he got his hands full on new projects and one of his current show Swayamwar is doing good in terms of TRP.