Bigg Boss 13 has been doing well on the TRP charts and it has become one of the most viewed reality show this year. The show has been loved so much that it had got an extension of five weeks with all the spice and viewers got their eyes glued on Television. And Rashami emerged as a strong contestant at the end of the show evn after suffering with so much.

A few days ago, the internet was abuzz with a couple of Rashami Desai’s leaked bank statements that were allegedly done by Arhaan Khan during her presence in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The transactions were made in lakhs and this, of course, didn’t go down well with all the Rashami well-wishers, so much so, that they even trended #FraudArhaanKhan to vent out their exasperation. And now, the lover boy came in the light with Times OF India and spoke his side of the story.

Arhaan Khan, who was brutally bashed on Twitter for cheating Rashami, seems to think that this whole fiasco was Rashami’s brainchild. He said while speaking to TOI, “Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques. She had asked me to transfer money to certain people in her absence. It was work-related. She was fully aware of the transactions and I have bills to prove my claim. I strongly believe that this is a curated plan to malign me, as I had received messages, Warning me against adversities post-April 15. It’s unfortunate that our relationship has reached a point of no return.”

In an interview with Times Of India, Rashami Desai said, “These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learnt about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the `15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media. If I had to leak anything, I wouldn’t have waited for two months after BB. I don’t want anything to do with Arhaan. The whole incident is disturbing and it has taken a toll on me, emotionally.”