Imran Khan married his lady love Avantika Malik in 2011 while Imran Khan was still at the top of his career. The two have a beautiful daughter together Imaara Malik Khan. However, now the two have been allegedly separated. While none of them have made any official statement, Avantika has taken to her Instagram to share a rather cryptic post.

Avantika Malik captioned the post, “Serious truth bomb via @devonbroughsa #chooseyourhard.” Her post starts with, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard.” As Imran Khan’s wife cryptic post talks about the big decision to choose from a hard marriage and divorce, her post further read, “Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard.”

Through the cryptic post, Imran Khan’s estranged wife talks about the different kinds of hard a person faces in life. She explains with her post how it is we who must choose our hard and choose what we want to go through in life. As Avantika Malik talks about debt, communication, marriage, obesity and lots more, her post concluded with, “Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”