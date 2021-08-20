Shehnaaz Gill Finally Reveals The Ideal Man In Her Life; Read To Know More

After winning the hearts of their fans on Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are gearing up for making their next appearance on Dance Deewane 3. The duo will be seen as special guests on the show.

The rumored couple had shot the Love Special episode on Monday, August 16. The audience is getting hyped and can’t wait to watch their favorite couple on the show as promos are already out. In a new promo, Shehnaaz Gill was seen confessing to judge, Madhuri Dixit that Sidharth Shukla is the ideal man for her and that she likes him.

In the new promo, we could see that when Madhuri Dixit asked Shehnaaz Gill who is the ideal man for her, Shehnaaz took Sidharth’s name. She could be heard as saying, “Mujhe ye (Sidharth) acha lagta hai (I like him).” Further in the promo, we get to witness the famous Jodi recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s iconic Aur Paas scene from the film Dil To Pagal Hai.

Shehnaaz Gill has shared the promo on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Kyun na sab deewano ke saath thodi main bhi deewani ho jaun! Watch me and @realsidharthshukla this weekend on #DanceDeewane3.”

In another promo of the upcoming episode, Shehnaaz Gill was seen performing a dance number with one of the contestants of the show, Piyush Gurbhele. The two were seen grooving to the romantic track from the film Race, Pehli Nazar Mein which was sung by Atif Aslam. Piyush was teasing Sidharth as he dances with Shehnaaz. At the end of the video when Shehnaaz kisses Piyush’s hand, we could clearly see Sidharth getting possessive. He gets from his seat and said, “Terko maine sikhaya or tu meri dost ko leke chala gaya (I thought you and now you take away my friend?).” Later, he went to the stage and take back Shehnaaz by holding her hand.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 13 fame, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill popularly called SidNaaz by their fans have never admitted to dating each other. The two developed a soft corner for each other during their stay inside Bigg Boss house. The two are seen together on many occasions. While Shehnaaz is somewhat open with her liking for Sidharth, Sidharth on the other hand has always maintained that she is just a friend. Before setting the stage of Dance Deewane 3 on fire, the two appeared on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT. They also went inside the house to conduct some interesting tasks with the contestants.