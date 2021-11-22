Shivangi Joshi To Play Anandi Of ‘Balika Vadhu 2’! Funny Twist Will Come In The Serial After The Leap

Shivangi Joshi is one of the cutest actresses in the TV industry. Shivangi was last seen in the popular serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which earned her a household name. In this serial, the pair of Shivangi and Mohsin Khan was well-liked by the fans and even today both are famous on social media. However, after the serial, Shivangi has not appeared on the screen yet, due to which her fans must be missing the actress. At the same time, now a good news has come out for the fans of Shivangi Joshi. Shivangi Joshi is going to be a part of a big serial. It is being claimed that Shivangi will soon be seen in the serial ‘Balika Vadhu 2’.

Actually, according to media reports, many names are being discussed for the character of Badi Anandi in ‘Balika Vadhu 2’ and now the makers want to see Shivangi Joshi in this character. The makers believe that Shivangi will be perfect for this character. For this reason, it is believed that Shivangi Joshi can become a part of this serial. Apart from this, actor Randeep Rai can play the role of Big Jagya in the serial.

The producers don’t want to compromise with the character of Anandi. They believes that the perfect star cast should come for this serial and that is why the producers are going to make Shivangi Joshi a part in this serial. It is believed that in late November or early December, a leap will be taken in this serial and then Shivangi Joshi will be entered in the serial. This report has made Shivangi Joshi’s fans very happy but till now this news has not been confirmed by the makers or Shivangi Joshi.

Shivangi Joshi was seen in the role of Naira in the TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. In this serial, she was seen sharing the screen with Mohsin Khan (Karthik, the character). In this serial, Kartik and Shivangi replaced the pair of Akshara (Hina Khan) and Naitik (Karan Mehra) and now with a leap, the characters of both have been eliminated in this serial.