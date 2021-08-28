Serial ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame Dipika Kakar was recently given a special birthday surprise by husband Shoaib Ibrahim and in-laws. Although Dipika Kakkar’s birthday was on 6th August, Shoaib Ibrahim could not celebrate Dipika Kakkar’s birthday due to his father’s ill health. At the same time, Shoaib Ibrahim organized a grand party as soon as his father’s health improved. Shoaib Ibrahim’s entire family was seen celebrating Dipika Kakkar’s birthday at the party.

This time Dipika Kakar celebrated her birthday like a queen. In the picture, Dipika Kakkar is wearing a crown made of flowers Dipika Kakkar. During the cake cutting, her mother-in-law and sister-in-law showered love on Dipika Kakkar. Dipika Kakkar’s grandmother-in-law was also present with her at the party.

During the birthday, Dipika Kakkar appeared in a no-makeup look. Dipika Kakkar’s simplicity has won the hearts of the fans.

During this, Dipika Kakkar’s mother-in-law hugged her daughter-in-law. Looking at the picture, it would not be wrong to say that Dipika Kakkar takes full care of every member of her in-laws’ house.

Let us tell you that for some time now people are trolling Shoaib for not celebrating Dipika Kakar’s birthday. Not only this, people had even said that Shoaib’s family members have made Dipika a maid. Shoaib and Dipika came live about all these things and said a lot of things to the people to make them understand them and their feelings.