‘Sometimes Relationships Don’t Last Forever’: Harshad Arora Opens Up On His Breakup With Ex- GF Aparna Kumar!

After four years of dating, popular TV actor Harshad Arora ended his relationship with actress Aparna Kumar.

Harshad Arora is a well-known television actor who has been in a number of reality series and plays. The actor is now seen in the popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Dr. Satya Adhikari.

The actor’s romance with Mayavi Maling co-star Aparna Kumar ended in May of last year. Fans adored the couple, and their breakup caused quite a stir.

Now, the two have spoken out about it and stated their reasoning. Harshad and Aparna were last seen together in the 2018 television series Mayavi Maling.

Nevertheless, Aparna portrayed Harshad’s mother in the series. Despite their on-screen duties, they enjoyed a distinct affinity off-screen.

Harshad Arora on his split from Mayavi Maling’s co-star Aparna Kumar

Harshad Arora was asked about his relationship status in an interview with the TOI. In response, the actor stated that he has been single since his breakup from ex-girlfriend Aparna Kumar.

In an interview with the Times of India, Harshad stated that they had several differences and chose to call it quits. Fans may be startled to learn that the actor has been single since his breakup. “Sometimes partnerships don’t endure forever,” Harshad explained.

The only thing I want to focus on now is my career. I’m too focused on my profession to devote the time and energy to a romance at the present.” “It’s preferable to go different ways when things aren’t working out between you,” he continued.

We had a wonderful connection and chose to part ways.” Aparna appears to agree with Harshad on this point. She said, “We’re doing everything we can to go forward with dignity.” It’s better to move forward than to dwell on the past.”