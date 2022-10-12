Sonam Kapoor Reveals When She Will Make Her Bollywood Comeback; Vayu To Be Her Focus Now!

Sonam Kapoor is now enjoying her motherhood. Vayu Kapoor Ahuja is now the apple of the eyes of the entire family. Sonam thinks of nothing but Vayu while her fans are eagerly waiting for her Bollywood comeback. Is that happening anytime soon? Yes exactly.

A source close to the actress said, “Sonam is very much thinking about work but not now. She is very much aware that her fans are wanting to see her on the big screen. But for now, she is fully focused on Vayu as he needs her the most now. Sonam is very excited about this new journey in life and is trying to do everything best. While talking about films, she will be working win sister Rhea Kapoor’s film, Rhea has a very strong script for Sonam, and she has even discussed it with her but for at least six months SK will not resume work and after that, she will start working on her physicality and more.”

The source further said that motherhood brings a lot of change in a woman’s body, especially her outer body, while Sonam is not taking any pressure on her outer appearance at all. She is known to be the quintessential diva and never worried about her looks. But as an actor, Sonam misses being on camera and now after Vayu is her second love and hence, she is planning for her comeback within a year.

Sonam was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Zoya Factor and her fans can’t wait for her comeback soon. Although her appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan 7 was the funniest and gave her the award for the best member of the show.