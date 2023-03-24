Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Keeps Ethnic Fashion On Point In A Dreamy Traditional Benarasi Lime Green Saree!

Janhvi Kapoor’s ethnic look is radiant, and she is exactly the favourite we require.

Janhvi wore a lime green brocade saree with a matching green sleeveless blouse for a spring-appropriate look. Check out the whole look.

Sarees are simply appropriate for all seasons, and if the layers of a nicely draped one appear overwhelming, you’ve clearly got the wrong type. There is a saree for every season and every occasion; all you need to do is look to Janhvi Kapoor for ideas on every saree style under the sun.

Janhvi Kapoor is a source of inspiration for many people. She provides fitness style tips on her way to the gym. Janhvi’s shimmery style raises the fashion bar at red carpet events. Her beauty game is not far behind. It’s a historic day for Ms. Kapoor because her upcoming SS Rajamouli film, NTR 30, has been launched. Janhvi Kapoor wore a green silk saree to the event.

Every occasion calls for a saree, and it’s safe to say Janhvi Kapoor never fails to look stunning in one. Everyone enjoys making a statement in chic, fashionable clothing, but nothing beats the allure of a lovely Benarasi dress when it comes to ethnic wear.

It’s no secret that Benarasi sarees are often associated with grandeur and regal appeal, and Janhvi Kapoor makes a statement in one.Words cannot express how beautiful she looked in a green saree, which foreshadows a fashionable spring for her.

Nothing gets us going like this timeless ensemble. If you are already at spiralling looks as a wedding guest, Janhvi Kapoor’s recent look will make you reach for more and more of a saree.

Outfit Details

The actress has worn sarees a hundred times, and this is yet another look that captivated our interest. Take a look at her Ekaya Banaras ensemble if you want to own all of the ethnic glow as well.

Janhvi’s elegant handwoven saree featured authentic silver zari, which was truly exquisite which was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani.

A sleeveless blouse of monotone light green with a brownish-red border complemented her motif-rich saree.

Accessorised the look

Janhvi added a couple of accessories to her look. Janhvi’s ring and jhumkis from Jadau Jewellery by Falguni Mehta. Her statement gold lotus ring, which featured rose cuts and Basra pearls, was also lovely.

Glam Options

Her makeup look that captivated our minds and hearts. Janhvi’s features are chiselled with bronzer and blush in her Instagram photos.

Her lips were a muted mauve colour, and highlighter was applied across the bridge of her nose. Her lashes were curled, her lids were a muted brown colour, and her brows were naturally brushed back and delicately curled hair.

On Work Front

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s next film will be Bawaal, in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan. Nitish Tiwari will direct the film. She will also appear in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.