Style Alert: Kriti Sanon Looks Ethereal In A Floral-print Midi Dress For Bhediya Promotions!

Kriti wore her eye-catching ensemble yesterday. This flaring ensemble is a look created by celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover. Kriti Sanon has had numerous opportunities to show off her style recently, courtesy of the strong promotion of her next film Bhediya.

Kriti Sanon demonstrates how to attend autumn parties and other enjoyable occasions in style. This chic look’s middle name is flower power, and we can’t wait to replicate it.

Its embellishments include pleats, rose prints, sheer balloon sleeves with an elasticated hem, a plunging neckline, and a broad and ruched detail that pinched her waist and looked like a belt but with a blooming 3D applique black flower put in the centre to give it a dreamy attractiveness.

She opted for a flared midi dress from Gauri & Nainika. The dress had a scandalous plunging neckline that touched the belly, as well as voluminous full sleeves with ruched cuffs for added drama.

A large black rose was conspicuously embroidered at the neckline, making it stand out. The dress features large rose designs in red and black, giving it a bold and passionate aspect. The tight bodice of the dress was nicely offset by its wide skirt. Her gown costs Rs. 68,000.

Kriti kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for merely a pair of black earrings, allowing her ensemble to take centre stage. Her dewy face, thick brows, brown lip colour, and open, side-parted hair with curls accentuated her fashionable appearance. She improved her appearance by wearing black strappy heels.

If you’re bored of wearing simple dresses, now is a great time to start introducing patterned numbers into your wardrobe. Not only will it be suitable for holidays, but you can also wear it on your next date night.

On Professional Front: Kriti Sanon’s next film will be Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paalin Kabak.

She also has Adipurush, which she shares with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. Kriti will reunite with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzaada and Tiger Shroff in Ganapath after Luka Chuppi and Heropanti. She also has The Crew in her kitty alongside Kareena Kapoor and Tabu.