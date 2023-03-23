Style Game: Sonam Kapoor Adds A Floral Spin In A Dreamy Red Three-Piece Skirt Set For Mother’s Day Celebration!

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her first Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom with a lavish dinner party.

She posted images of the occasion and her newly remodelled house. Take a peek at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s most recent look.

Bollywood divas have always impressed us with their beautiful fashion sense and magnificent clothes, but one fashion queen who has grabbed our hearts is actress Sonam Kapoor.

When it comes to fashion, she has never been one to hold back. The actress is always on point, whether it’s with beautiful casual and low-key outfits or magnificent red-carpet glamour.

The actress carries her exceptionally high style quotient. Whether she’s slaying with bold eye make-up or making layering look effortless, the actress uses her wardrobe to strike a fine balance between classic pieces and modern silhouettes.

She also did not disappoint at her first Mother’s Day lunch party. Sonam cheerfully welcomed spring with all things colourful and floral.

The flowery set in Sonam Kapoor’s wardrobe in Notting Hill, London, is both timeless and fashionable. Her coordinated ensemble worn for Mother’s Day celebrations might be your stunning brunch attire.

Sonam posted photos of all the excitement that occurred while ringing in a very special occasion. She also showed off the table, which was decked up with cutlery, yellow taper candles, and vivid flowers.

Outfit Details

Sonam Kapoor picked her outfit from the racks of her lovely designer, Emilia Wickstead. Sonam looked elegant and modern in a Vonda taffeta faille maxi skirt. In a striking crimson-red hue, the skirt featured the designer’s eye-catching rose print.

In order to get greater volume, the designer cleverly included the enticing golden pleats. The trapeze-shaped coat dress with a lapel collar provides a stylish choice for event attire.

Sonam wore a ‘Vonda’ skirt from the collection of the designer. Her A-line skirt was voluminous and made of taffeta faille. She paired her Rs. 1,74,259.85 midi skirt with a black top and a ‘Ellis’ long coat. It had a peak lapel, long sleeves, and shoulder pads and could also be worn as a dress.

She also donned a pair of black velvet pointed-toe shoes to complement her black top.

Accessorised The Look

She finished off her look with a knit black button-down shirt that matched her kitten heels. Sonam maintained her appearance fresh and uncomplicated by not wearing jewellery and leaving her hair down.

Glam Picks

Sonam’s makeup looked flawless. Sonam accentuated her beauty with nude glam and winged eyeliner and bare lips. she wore her hair open and curled at the ends.